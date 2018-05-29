That's Too Much: Pair Of Melons Sell For $29,000 In Japan

May 29, 2018

This is a shot of a pair of Yubari King melons (a cantaloupe cultivar) that sold for a staggering 3.2 million yen (~$29,300) at auction in Japan. Why? Apparently Yubari melons are a status symbol in the country, and buying the most perfect melons lets everyone else know you're top dog. Still, $30,000? I didn't even pay that much for my boob job. "They do look like they were put on upside down." I went with the lowest bidder.

As with any other luxury product, there is an element of quality control with sellers seeking out melons with a perfectly spherical shape and a smooth rind with an even pattern. A t-shaped stalk is left on the fruit for presentation purposes and it is usually packaged in an ornate box.

For reference, my local supermarket was charging $1.99/pound for watermelons over the weekend, and I had to step out of the checkout line to go back and pick a smaller one so I didn't overdraft my bank account. How's that for a status symbol? "Not very good." No it is not.

Thanks to v, who agrees no cantaloupe should cost more than a nice used car.

  • Jenness

    How much disposable cash does one have to have to pay this for fruit?!?

    I don't care if I were a billionaire, I'd never drop $30k on something to eat unless eating it would let me live forever or at the very least have an orgasm with every bite.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I've paid more just to touch a pair.

  • Bling Nye

    Got your own, huh?

  • Bling Nye

    Reminds me of the tulip mania in the 1600's. And Beanie Babies in the 1990's.

  • Geekologie

    I remember the 1600s too

  • Bling Nye
  • Wooder

    WTF...I would just jump into the Melon patch and treat it like a bank heist. I'd be a millionaire for a week til it rots.

  • Meh

    For that amount, you could get into nihonto and have something leftover. God i love Japan, that culture just thrives.

  • Eric Ord

    Yeah but their birthrate tho

  • Meh

    Birthrate always becomes a problem when you live in a civilized country, only in Africa they want 20 kids so perhaps one will survive to care for the parents.

  • Eric Ord

    I thought they just really liked anime...

