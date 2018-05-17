That's Too Many: Millions Of Jellyfish Gather To Feed On Salmon Eggs

May 17, 2018

too-many-jellyfish.jpg

This is a video from the coast of Alaska of a ton of moon jellyfish allegedly gathering to feed on salmon eggs. But I thought salmon laid their eggs in freshwater streams, and the resulting fry grow into smolt over a couple years before ever heading to the ocean to mature? Are these eggs that got washed out to sea? Anybody? Whatever the case, that is too many jellyfish. Although the sting of a moon jellyfish is apparently pretty tame and can only "lead to prickly sensations to mild burning" in humans. Just don't let that stop you from insisting you need to pee on it if a friend ever gets stung. You can call me and I'll back you up if it ever happens. I also heard it helps if you spit in the their eye and call them a little punk.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to jess, who agrees jellyfish are way more jelly than fish. They are like zero parts fish minus living in the water.

Video From A GoPro Inside A Bowling Ball Shot Out Of A Cannon

Previous Story

The Adobe Creative Suite Infinity Gauntlet Desktop

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, but is the stinging paralysis really necessary? they're eggs they're not gonna go anywhere, eggs, freaky deaky, get out of here and stop eating my fish friends!, mother nature, nature will find a way, so that's what that looks like, that's too many, that's too much, video
Previous Post
Next Post