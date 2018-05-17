That's Too Many: Millions Of Jellyfish Gather To Feed On Salmon Eggs

This is a video from the coast of Alaska of a ton of moon jellyfish allegedly gathering to feed on salmon eggs. But I thought salmon laid their eggs in freshwater streams, and the resulting fry grow into smolt over a couple years before ever heading to the ocean to mature? Are these eggs that got washed out to sea? Anybody? Whatever the case, that is too many jellyfish. Although the sting of a moon jellyfish is apparently pretty tame and can only "lead to prickly sensations to mild burning" in humans. Just don't let that stop you from insisting you need to pee on it if a friend ever gets stung. You can call me and I'll back you up if it ever happens. I also heard it helps if you spit in the their eye and call them a little punk.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to jess, who agrees jellyfish are way more jelly than fish. They are like zero parts fish minus living in the water.