Thanks, Internet: Doctor Strange Goes To A Waterpark

May 18, 2018

doctor-strange-waterpark.jpg

This is a very short video of Doctor Strange edited into some waterpark footage by Jesse McLaren. In his own words while I run through my neighbor's sprinkler until the calls the cops again. The man needs to invest in a Crocodile Mile:

I took every shot from behind-the-scenes featurettes where Dr. Strange is in front of a greenscreen, and edited him into a waterpark.

Fascinating. I used to love waterparks when I was a kid. I still remember the first time I saw a turd bobbing around in the wave pool. That was the day that I realized I'd finally become a man. "Because of a turd?" What? No, I saw a woman's top come off on Poseidon's Revenge.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to J Reid, who agrees the worst thing about water parks is all the urine you're swimming in.

  • Doog

    It's only 6 seconds long, but it's a damn good 6 seconds.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That song choice was a truly masterful choice.

  • Eric Ord

    Better than the song choice being a truly masterful Ford Pinto.

