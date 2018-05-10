Tanker Truck Carrying 12 Tons Of Liquid Chocolate Spills Its Load All Over Polish Highway

This is a video of the aftermath of a tanker truck carrying liquid chocolate overturning and spilling its load all over a stretch of highway between Poznan and Warsaw in Poland. Do you think this is what 311 thinks about when they perform 'Beautiful Disaster'?

It was not immediately clear why the truck, which local reports said had been carrying 12 tons of chocolate, overturned. But it ended up lying across the road, obstructing lanes in both directions.

As the chocolate dried under a mild spring sun, long lines of traffic grew on either side of the spill, and the authorities said it would probably be hours before the road was usable again. The slippery surface of solid chocolate on the road is a worse hazard than snow, a spokesman for the fire brigade told TVN24.

Man, all that traffic backed up and I don't see a single person trying to help out by getting down on all fours and licking that road like a dog. What's the matter with people? That's free chocolate. The only time you say no to free chocolate is when it's coming from a man in a Ford Econoline van with no plates.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brandon, who informed me Willy Wonka wishes you respect his privacy during this tragic time.