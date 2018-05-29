Tank, A Video Homage To The Wireframe Vector Graphics Used In Early 1980's Movies

This is Tank, a short film created by Stu Maschwitz of Red Giant "entirely in Adobe After Effects, using mathematics and code, and hundreds of hours of painstaking animation work" to pay homage to the futuristic wireframe vector graphics seen in early 1980's movies like Battlezone and Star Wars. We sure have come a far way, haven't we? We sure haven't -- this was as good as it gets, we're only going backwards now. Also, can you use this same technique to make an adult video? Asking for a friend with very particular taste.

Keep going for the video as well as a behind-the-scenes video if you're interested.

Thanks to Your Friend, who, wait -- MY friend? Wait till I tell my parents, they won't even believe you exist!