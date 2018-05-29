Tank, A Video Homage To The Wireframe Vector Graphics Used In Early 1980's Movies

May 29, 2018

This is Tank, a short film created by Stu Maschwitz of Red Giant "entirely in Adobe After Effects, using mathematics and code, and hundreds of hours of painstaking animation work" to pay homage to the futuristic wireframe vector graphics seen in early 1980's movies like Battlezone and Star Wars. We sure have come a far way, haven't we? We sure haven't -- this was as good as it gets, we're only going backwards now. Also, can you use this same technique to make an adult video? Asking for a friend with very particular taste.

Keep going for the video as well as a behind-the-scenes video if you're interested.

Thanks to Your Friend, who, wait -- MY friend? Wait till I tell my parents, they won't even believe you exist!

  • shashi

    this will age better than tron legacy

  • sizzlepants

    That should read 'video games' from the early 80s rather than movies. It's not that Star Wars didn't have a few graphics but Battlezone was never a movie in the 80s. Both games (arcade) were leading examples of the potential of vector graphics back in the day though.

  • Kaizer Chief

    “Using mathematics and code”. He didn’t have to do it the same WAY they did it in the 80s.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Asking for a friend with very particular taste.' - Dammit GW! I told you that in CONFIDENCE!

    :-(

  • Jenness

    Ahhh those were the days. How did my eyes even handle it back then? Oh yeah, I can't see for shit now.

