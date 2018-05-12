Stork Takes To The Sky Just In Time To Avoid Leopard Attack

May 12, 2018

In 'nope, not today' news, this is a short video from Tanzania of a stork taking flight and narrowly avoiding certain death in the claws and jaws of a hungry leopard, with 0.01 seconds left to spare (personal estimate, possibly less). I'm pretty sure the leopard actually makes contact with the bird's tail feathers. Delivering babies in Tanzania: it's dangerous work. Those leopards man -- they're like the broad daylight ninjas of the animal kingdom. Me? I'm more of a nighttime ninja myself. I bet you didn't even realize I borrowed your car last night. "Wait, what?!" I'm kidding, I'm kidding. "Oh thank God." Seriously though I think it got impounded.

  • Meh

    What is this, weekend posts for me!

  • Doog

    That leopard is doing its best Air Jordan impression in the screen grab

  • Jenness

    Well that is why it is called hunting not shopping. It's interesting when you read the calorie requirements to do hunting and how many attempts each predator can risk before lacking the strength and starving. Like a cheetah during the hottest months has only 3-4 hunt attempts before they won't have enough energy. Amazing how nature has so many checks and balances in the natural order.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Poor kitty.

    :-(

  • Eric Ord

    Why do you always blame the victim?

  • TheQiwiMan

    I feel a closer kinship to other mammals than I do to birds.

