Star Wars Millennium Falcon And TIE Fighter Picnic Blankets

May 29, 2018

star-wars-picnic-blankets-1.jpg

Seen here being modeled by a lady who clearly picnics the same way I always do (alone and with a pathetic food spread) these are the $58 Star Wars Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighter picnic blankets available from Merchoid. They measure 150 x 200cm (~4.9 x 6.5-feet) and come in their own Star Wars branded carrying bags so even if somebody doesn't know what's in your bag, they at least know it's something Star Wars. Me? I don't like people knowing what's in my bag. I like to keep it a SECRET. "Sex toys?" How'd you know? "You dropped some butt stuff like two blocks ago." And you weren't going to say anything?!

Keep going for a couple more shots of all the outdoor fun to be had.

star-wars-picnic-blankets-2.jpg

star-wars-picnic-blankets-3.jpg

star-wars-picnic-blankets-5.jpg

Thanks to lizzy, who's holding out for a Death Star picnic blanket that can seat 1.7-million.

  • york

    I want to see a picnic blanket that looks exactly like a patch of gorgeous green grass with a photo realistic picnic basket at one corner with expensive wine and fancy fruit / bread spread out because I'm too lazy to pack that and carry it.

  • Wooder

    Whats wrong in this picture? oh yeah its a girl anywhere near this blanket!

    When you picnic in the park with this you hide in a remote section (behind the bathrooms preferably!).

  • Bling Nye

    You whip out a Star Wars blanket, people know you ain't Falcon around.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Yeah, but they might tie you up for a millennium or so.

  • Jenness

    I want to see a picnic blanket that looks exactly like a patch of gorgeous green grass with a photo realistic picnic basket at one corner with expensive wine and fancy fruit / bread spread out because I'm too lazy to pack that and carry it.

  • The_Wretched

    I'd like to see the buff cat stuffed into that tie fighter.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I BET you would....

    ..pervert.

  • The_Wretched

    I try to be Eric Ordd when I'm FIRST.

  • TheQiwiMan

    You're always Eric Ord in my wildest fantasies.

    #NoKinkShaming

  • Eric Ord

    ;)

