Star Wars Everything (Absolutely Everything): A TIE Fighter Car Phone Mount

May 24, 2018

tie-fighter-car-phone-mount-1.jpg

This is one of those phone mounts that clips onto a car's A/C vent, except, unlike all the other ones on the market, this one looks like a TIE fighter and costs $17. For reference, I bought a generic one on Amazon for $6 and it works great. Or at least it did until the day it fell off and got stuck under my brake pedal and I drove through my living room into the backyard. Still -- six bucks.

Keep going for one more shot of the unit in use.

tie-fighter-car-phone-mount-2.jpg

Thanks to Alan, who's not convinced we aren't going to see Han with one of these in the Millennium Falcon. PRODUCT PLACEMENT.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Oh alright GW, you win. You finally presented something Star Wars-related that I'd buy.
    *gentlemanly handshake*

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    Jsyk Star Trek invented cell phones, Star Wars didn't invent shit, so...

