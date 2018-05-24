Star Wars Everything (Absolutely Everything): A TIE Fighter Car Phone Mount

This is one of those phone mounts that clips onto a car's A/C vent, except, unlike all the other ones on the market, this one looks like a TIE fighter and costs $17. For reference, I bought a generic one on Amazon for $6 and it works great. Or at least it did until the day it fell off and got stuck under my brake pedal and I drove through my living room into the backyard. Still -- six bucks.

Keep going for one more shot of the unit in use.

Thanks to Alan, who's not convinced we aren't going to see Han with one of these in the Millennium Falcon. PRODUCT PLACEMENT.