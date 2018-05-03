Soccer Fan, Banned From Stadium, Rents Boom Lift To Watch Game From Above

This is a video of a soccer fan in Turkey, who, banned from the stadium of his favorite team (and they look desperate to fill seats -- what the hell did you do?!), decided to rent a boom lift and convince the operator to raise him above the stadium wall to watch the game and lead his fellow fans in chants. The way he jumps up and down in that thing is terrifying. After watching this, I'm fairly confident in saying you shouldn't rent boom lifts to anybody banned from a soccer stadium. I don't care what they wrote on the rental application, they're not building an apartment complex.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mike W, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way.