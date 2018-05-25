Scientists Construct The World's Tiniest (0.3-Millimeter) House

May 25, 2018

worlds-smallest-house.jpg

This is a shot of the world's smallest house, constructed by a nanorobotics team from the Femto-ST Institute in Besançon, France. The entire structure measures only 300 x 300 micrometers (0.3 millimeters, ~ the width of three human hairs). How did they build it? Apparently not with really tiny hammers and nails like I had imagined:

The team used a focused ion bean like scissors to cut a silica membrane. Once cut, a gas injection system was used to stick the edges of the structure in place. This project is the first time that the team was able to realize patterning and assembly with less than 2 nanometers of accuracy.

Impressive. But for a brand new house that roof looks like shit and the foundation is already cracked. Just what kind of two-bit construction company are you running here, anyways? I bet the toilets in that place couldn't even flush a flea turd. I want my money back. "You didn't pay anything." It's perfect, let me just grab my bags and shrink-ray.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a hot pie left on that window sill to cool would probably not be worth stealing unless there were a trillion more where that came from.

Valiant Effort: Fox Hangs On As Bald Eagle Tries To Steal Its Rabbit Dinner

Previous Story

What A Pro: Local News Cameraman Walks Off Dock Into Water, Calmly Keep Filming

Next Story
  • Sayahh

    No solar panels, no deal.

  • Ihateeverything

    Focused ion bean eh?

  • Eric Ord

    A house full of all the love and tenderness The_Wretched and his crew of flunkies can offer. (I call them The Blockheads because they blocked me.)

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Finally, a place that will fit all of my friends!

  • Munihausen

    Easily $850k, if located behind only a moderately-clean dumpster in Palo Alto. Will probably go for $925k

  • Jenness

    Oh great, now we'll be subjected to HGTV "micro house" shows so hipsters can feel superior to those environmental resource sucking "tiny home" hogs.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: congratulations, dare to dream, i can't even see it, i can't live there!, is it really though or is this another moon landing hoax -- be honest, nanotechnology, now make a doll house inside the house, records, small, teensy, teensy tiny, that's too small, tiny, worlds
Previous Post
Next Post