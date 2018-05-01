Real Things That Exist: A Wearable Chainmaille Octopus Hood

This is the wearable chainmaille octopus hood crafted by "Chicago-based artist, jewelry, and fashion designer Vanessa Walilko." It looks like an octopus and can be worn on your head while doing battle. I'm not sure how well you can see out of it, but my guess is good enough to swing a sword. Or, in my case, a sock full of pennies. Man, I can still remember the first time I brained a goblin with a sock full of pennies. It seems like only yesterday. "When was it really?" Never happened, goblins don't exist. What can I say, my mind is a playground. "And you just fell off the monkey bars?" Holy shit I can see the bone, call my mom.

Keep going for one more shot of the octopus not trying to have brain for dinner.

