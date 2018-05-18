Real Products That Exist: A 10kg (22-Pound) Iron Dumbbell iPhone Case

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its phone accessories store, this is the 10-kg (22-pound) iron dumbbell iPhone case available from SoftBank of Japan. It costs around $100 and is perfect for letting everyone know you're one of the strongest iPhone users out there. Unless you can't even answer a call, then it lets everyone know you're one the weakest. Good luck talking to my grandma with that thing -- she'll talk your ear AND arm off. Listen grandma, I have to go, but you tell Lucille if she keeps throwing shade at bingo I'll beat up her grandson, okay? Love you. No, I just ate -- I'm fine, really. Love you. Yes, I'll try to call more often. What? No, we broke up a while ago. Yes, great-grandmother does have a ring to it. Whatever, you're going to last forever. Seriously though I have to go. Okay, love you too. Kisses. *hangs up phone, realizes my left arm is now three times the size of my right* Well, I guess I'm a professional arm wrestler now.

Keep going for several more shots.

