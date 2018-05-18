Real Products That Exist: A 10kg (22-Pound) Iron Dumbbell iPhone Case

May 18, 2018

dumbbell-iphone-case-1.jpg

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its phone accessories store, this is the 10-kg (22-pound) iron dumbbell iPhone case available from SoftBank of Japan. It costs around $100 and is perfect for letting everyone know you're one of the strongest iPhone users out there. Unless you can't even answer a call, then it lets everyone know you're one the weakest. Good luck talking to my grandma with that thing -- she'll talk your ear AND arm off. Listen grandma, I have to go, but you tell Lucille if she keeps throwing shade at bingo I'll beat up her grandson, okay? Love you. No, I just ate -- I'm fine, really. Love you. Yes, I'll try to call more often. What? No, we broke up a while ago. Yes, great-grandmother does have a ring to it. Whatever, you're going to last forever. Seriously though I have to go. Okay, love you too. Kisses. *hangs up phone, realizes my left arm is now three times the size of my right* Well, I guess I'm a professional arm wrestler now.

Keep going for several more shots.

dumbbell-iphone-case-5.jpg

dumbbell-iphone-case-2.jpg

dumbbell-iphone-case-3.jpg

dumbbell-iphone-case-4.jpg

Thanks to v, who's holding out for a 50 pounder so people know that when he texts, you answer.

  • Tigerh8r

    They should combine it with one of those "Shake Lights" from a few years ago and then you could charge your phone while you do your lame workout.

  • Bling Nye

    Oh, and add into it a Fleshlight, because why not?

  • TheQiwiMan

    "It costs around $100 and-"

    No. Dumb.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    This is a DUMB idea... *nugde nudge* Get it? =D

  • Jenness

    I love this thread.

  • Eric Ord

    ???

  • Bling Nye

    Weight a minute, it'll come to you.

  • Eric Ord

    ?!?

  • shashi

    too much to workout?

  • Eric Ord

    !!!

  • Bling Nye

    COME ON DOWN TO POUND TOWN BRO

  • Eric Ord

    22 pound town

  • Eric Ord

    I'm told the Japanese see weightlifting as really odd and obsessive and possibly a little gay.

  • adsffda

    they also don't eat cheese and do collect used panties though, so who cares

  • Eric Ord

    *makes his panties out of cheese just to be on the safe side*

  • Jenness

    You and me both!

  • Ollie Williams
  • adsffda

    TO GET SWOLE without consciously exercising by adding weighted clothing to day to day activities... only you don't move enough for that, you only compulsively check your phone's continued lack of messages.

  • Ollie Williams

    Self-improvement is masturbation.

  • Bling Nye

    "...by adding weighted clothing to day to day activites..."

    So ... it's not a dumbbell with a phone case, it's a phone case with a dumbbell?

    https://media.giphy.com/med...

