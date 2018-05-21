Prop Maker Creates Realistic Sloth Costume

This is the adult-sized sloth costume crafted by Berlin-based prop maker Karoline Hinz. It looks like a sloth and is perfect for wearing to work so you have an excuse when your boss asks what the hell is taking so long on that report. Just look at me! You're lucky I even made it to work before it was time to leave.

I am a sculptor/propmaker/costume designer and had the chance to make this lifelike sloth costume last year. How could I resist, sloths being my favorite animals on this planet.

It's a two-layered padded bodysuit, separate movable extended claw-gloves, claw-slippers and of course the head. The face is silicone with punched hair and glass eyes. Give him a hug!

I want one. And I'm not just saying that because my girlfriend loves sloths and it might score me some cuddles, but I don't get nearly enough cuddles in my life. Sometimes I even beg her to let me be little spoon and she just looks at me like I'm a spatula.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the internet will be complete when there's a video of someone wearing this racing somebody in a turtle costume.