Problem Solving: A Weed Burning Tractor Attachment

This is a video demonstration of a propane gas fueled weed burning attachment for a tractor. "I thought it was going to be a tractor smoking weed." I know you did, and there's nothing I can do to help you. In the video, the tractor is seen flaming weeds in an organic cornfield in preparation for planting the crop. When reached for comment about the device, earthworms were not happy about it. Also, I'm pretty sure this video didn't need to be eight minutes long. Thirty seconds would have been more than sufficient, followed by another two minutes of the thing torching various toys set in its path. But what do I know about making quality videos? I'm just a man with a sexy cam show and only a single follower. "Your girlfriend?" Another account I created.

Keep going for the exhilarating 8-minute follow-behind.

