Problem Solving: A Weed Burning Tractor Attachment

May 29, 2018

weed-burning-tractor.jpg

This is a video demonstration of a propane gas fueled weed burning attachment for a tractor. "I thought it was going to be a tractor smoking weed." I know you did, and there's nothing I can do to help you. In the video, the tractor is seen flaming weeds in an organic cornfield in preparation for planting the crop. When reached for comment about the device, earthworms were not happy about it. Also, I'm pretty sure this video didn't need to be eight minutes long. Thirty seconds would have been more than sufficient, followed by another two minutes of the thing torching various toys set in its path. But what do I know about making quality videos? I'm just a man with a sexy cam show and only a single follower. "Your girlfriend?" Another account I created.

Keep going for the exhilarating 8-minute follow-behind.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees fire is rarely not the answer.

Dinner Time!: Extruding Different Foods With A Hydraulic Press

Previous Story

Tank, A Video Homage To The Wireframe Vector Graphics Used In Early 1980's Movies

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Finally, something to handle that spider problem with....

  • sizzlepants

    Yeah... not really surprised GW would showcase as weed burning tractor attachment instead of the recently developed ROBOT that can accurately identify and eliminate weeds from fields hahaha

    And I'd really like to know how well crops grow from a scorched field.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Everybody is a damned expert, aren't they? Or at least they think they're clever enough to ask snarky questions.

  • Chris

    This is trangely soothing o-e

  • Megatron Jenkins

    o-e-o e-oooo-o

  • The_Wretched

    I want something similar to de-ice my drive way.

  • Jenness

    This looks more like a zombie attack device to me. I'm wayyyy more worried about those than weeds because I don't live in reality.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Albeit this is filmed with a potato, the "weeds" still looks green and ready to grow after the pass. This is about the least convincing method ever shown to remove weed I've ever seen.

    I wish I could see the before in front of the tractor.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Give them a couple of days. I've got a weed burner at home, nothing on this scale, but once you scorch them well enough, it takes another day or two for them to completely brown and wither.

    It's the equivalent of looking at a person who died just a few minutes before and saying, "They don't look so dead to me."

  • The_Wretched

    Or three days later in the after. i agree that this looks ineffective and is likely expensive.

  • Munihausen

    I can think of few processes more wasteful and less effective and their intended goals.

  • Eric Ord

    Me going to school and The_Wretched trying to comfort a crying baby just off the top of my head.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Lmao

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS There was a time I knew some guys who did some weed burning...

    PPS I actually read part of the article and that appears to be the joke. Still, first tho

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burninating, burning things, eating things, farming, fire in all the holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, heck yeah can i borrow that thing for a night?, plants, problem solving, smart thinking, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, trogdor is into this, vegetables, video, you know how i feel about fire
Previous Post
Next Post