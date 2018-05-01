Pressing A Non-Newtonian Fluid (Plus A Bunch Of Other Stuff) Through A Hydraulic Press With An Extruder

Above: crayons.

This is a video from the Hydraulic Press channel of a non-Newtonian fluid being pressed through a hydraulic press fitted with an extruder-style plate. BUT THAT'S NOT ALL. After the non-Newtonian fluid (1:15) they do some color-changing 'thinking putty' (3:55), a block of cheese (5:15), clear ballistics gel (6:15), a bunch of crayons (6:55), some shaving cream cans (8:45) and finally several bars of soap (9:10). You don't have to watch the whole eleven minute video, but skipping to the times mentioned is worth it. If you don't enjoy at least a couple of them I fear you don't know what enjoyment is and should probably have your head checked out. Thankfully for you, I'm a professional head checker. "Well?" Waaaaay too big for your body.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who's convinced he could hold his own against a hydraulic press, which I half believe.