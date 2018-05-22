Make It Stop: Two Canadian Lynx Screaming At Each Other

May 22, 2018

lynx-screaming-at-each-other.jpg

This is a video of two Canadian lynx screaming at each other, presumably yelling about how ridiculous the other sounds. They sound like two witches dying. "You know what a dying witch sounds like?" Please, I've been in my fair share of magic battles. And, for the record, they're nothing like what you see in Harry Potter movies -- that's all fake. "I trust you, GW." You should, I'd never steer you wrong. "But we're headed straight for a cliff." *putting on shades* Pedal to the metal.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jess, who agrees that is not a sound you want to hear in the middle of the night. Or ever really.

Full Service Wash: Soap Suds Coming Through A/C Vents In Automatic Carwash

Previous Story

Good To Know: German Firefighters Trained To Deal With Adult Toy Emergencies

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, dear god, doing battle, fight! fight! fight!, freaky deaky, interesting, make it stop, screaming, so that's what that sounds like, video, well that isn't very pleasant, well that would definitely give me goosebumps in the middle of the night., yelling
Previous Post
Next Post