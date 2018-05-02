Pizza Rat II, Rise Of The Crust: Pizza Rat Returns For Seconds

Sure this probably isn't the original Pizza Rat, although I'd like to pretend it is in my mind. I'd also like to pretend we're on a tropical vacation together instead of stuck in this fluorescent-lit office. You mind rubbing some lotion on my back? "This is coconut flavored yogurt." It looks and smells like sunscreen though, it has to be similar. Man, this is nice, isn't it? Sipping cocktails, listening to the waves break on the beach -- not a care in the world except what dessert to order after dinner. Personally, I'm leaning towards one of each, then seconds of whichever I liked best. This is an Instagram video of a New York City rat dragging a slice of pizza down the tracks at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street subway station in Manhattan. What's up with all these people dropping whole slices of pizza in subway stations? That should be a crime. Because, just like I mentioned before, the five-second rule is a RULE, not a friendly suggestion.

Keep going for the Instagram video.

A post shared by Michael Scott Courant (@michaelcourant) on Apr 28, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees unless they're purposefully trying to feed Master Splinter, there are a lot of people out there who don't give pizza the respect it deserves.