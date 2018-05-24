People From 70 Different Countries Say Hello And Goodbye

In this episode of Condé Nast Traveler's 'Many People from Many Countries Say Things', people from 70 countries demonstrate the common ways to say hello and goodbye where they're from (previously: sneezing sounds/how to say the post-sneeze 'bless you' equivalent, and dog and cat noises). I like how hello in the Czech Republic is pronounced ahoy (ahoj). That's very piratey -- and you know how I feel about pirates. "You want to be one." Yes, but I also want to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys, so I'm torn. "How bad?" Like the centerfold out of a nudie magazine. "That's serious." Hang me in the garage by your tool chest?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marissa L, who agrees the best hello and goodbye is a high-five.