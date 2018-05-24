People From 70 Different Countries Say Hello And Goodbye

May 24, 2018

hello-and-goodbye-around-the-world.jpg

In this episode of Condé Nast Traveler's 'Many People from Many Countries Say Things', people from 70 countries demonstrate the common ways to say hello and goodbye where they're from (previously: sneezing sounds/how to say the post-sneeze 'bless you' equivalent, and dog and cat noises). I like how hello in the Czech Republic is pronounced ahoy (ahoj). That's very piratey -- and you know how I feel about pirates. "You want to be one." Yes, but I also want to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys, so I'm torn. "How bad?" Like the centerfold out of a nudie magazine. "That's serious." Hang me in the garage by your tool chest?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marissa L, who agrees the best hello and goodbye is a high-five.

Unstoppable: Charging A Nokia 3310 Brick Phone With A Million Volts

Previous Story

Video Of A Camel Eating A Cactus With Giant Needles, No Problem

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahoy!, around the world, but what about the universal language of love?, communication, countries, goodbye, hello, interesting, international, language, learning by looking, learning things, people, saying things, video, words, yarrrr!
Previous Post
Next Post