People From 70 Different Countries Say Hello And Goodbye
In this episode of Condé Nast Traveler's 'Many People from Many Countries Say Things', people from 70 countries demonstrate the common ways to say hello and goodbye where they're from (previously: sneezing sounds/how to say the post-sneeze 'bless you' equivalent, and dog and cat noises). I like how hello in the Czech Republic is pronounced ahoy (ahoj). That's very piratey
Keep going for the video.
