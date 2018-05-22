Parents Successfully Sue 30-Year Old Son For Not Moving Out

Mark and Christina Rotondo of Syracuse, New York have successfully sued their 30-year old son Michael for refusing to move out of their home. Thank goodness my parents would never do that. Right, mom? You would never do that, right? Wait -- is that a new lock set?

A 30-year-old man was ordered to vacate his parents' Syracuse area home Tuesday after they sued him because he refused to leave.

After the judge's ruling, son Michael Rotondo said, "This is outrageous" and said he would appeal the decision. Rotondo's parents said he wouldn't leave the house despite several notices. Rotondo claimed that, legally, he wasn't given enough notice to leave, maintaining that six months is a more reasonable timeframe. Parents Mark and Christina Rotondo said they began giving him notices as early as February 2, 2018. The parents said they also offered their son $1,100 to help him find a place of his own. Michael Rotondo said he did take the money, but it wasn't enough to live anywhere else.

