Orderly Chaos: Beautiful Slow Motion Magnet Collisions

In don't tell Magneto unless you want to deal with a boner that could destroy cars news, this is a video featuring a series of slow motion magnet collisions. I thought it was very satisfying, like the first bite of your significant other's sandwich because they were in the bathroom when the food came. *shrugging with mouth full, finishes chewing* I told you to go before we left the house.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to rincon, who agrees there's absolutely no proof that magnets aren't leftover magic from medieval times.