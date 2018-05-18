Orderly Chaos: Beautiful Slow Motion Magnet Collisions

May 18, 2018

In don't tell Magneto unless you want to deal with a boner that could destroy cars news, this is a video featuring a series of slow motion magnet collisions. I thought it was very satisfying, like the first bite of your significant other's sandwich because they were in the bathroom when the food came. *shrugging with mouth full, finishes chewing* I told you to go before we left the house.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to rincon, who agrees there's absolutely no proof that magnets aren't leftover magic from medieval times.

  • bakuryu

    " there's absolutely no proof that magnets aren't leftover magic from medieval times".
    GW you have to write a book!

  • Bling Nye

    Rad, but I'm kind of disappointed they didn't drop the sphere into the cube of smaller magnets.

  • Jenness

    That was more satisfying than I thought it would be

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Anyone else feel like watching slomo makes real-time seem like fast-forward?

  • Mark

    I keep watching just the GIF and I can't stop thinking "iron man suit". Look at the way the sphere gets wrapped up by magnets.

    ok...I'll watch the video now. :-)

  • TheQiwiMan

    The slow buildup of pressure, the exponential increase to an explosive end... There's just something...orgasmic.. about magnets..

    https://i.imgur.com/Sp6ylLS...

  • Geekologie

    "You need a girlfriend." -- my grandpa

  • TheQiwiMan

    Is your grandpa ...available?

  • Geekologie

    you'll need a shovel

Read More: attraction, crashing into things, how do they work?, magic, magnets, metal, opposites attract, running into things, satisfying, she makes the bed and he steals the covers, slow motion, so that's what that looks like, that was nice -- i liked that, video
