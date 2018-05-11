Oh Boy: Video Of Boston Dynamics Humanoid ATLAS Robot Running Untethered In The Wild

May 11, 2018

This is a video of Boston Dynamics' latest iteration of their ATLAS humanoid robot running untethered through a park, presumably on its way to twist somebody's head off. It also stops to jump over a log. It doesn't even look real, it looks like computer graphics -- and I really wish it was. I guess it's true what they say though: we all have to die at the hands of killer robots some day. I was just hoping that day would be much further in the future when my body is failing me and I'm begging a robot nurse to finish me off with a pillow.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rob, n0nentity, Caroline and Fresh F, who agree this is not the vision of the future we were all hoping for. Come on, we don't even have practical flying cars yet.

Married To The Dark Side: A Death Star Engagement Ring

Previous Story

Clever Student Manages To Score 195/200 On A Very Basic Groot Inspired Résumé And Cover Letter

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are you kidding me?, boston dynamics, game over man, holy smokes, man they're really getting good at improving these things -- they must be stopped, oh wow, robots, technology, terrifying, the end nears, video, we need to colonize the moon and pronto, well -- it's been real
Previous Post
Next Post