Oh Boy: Video Of Boston Dynamics Humanoid ATLAS Robot Running Untethered In The Wild

This is a video of Boston Dynamics' latest iteration of their ATLAS humanoid robot running untethered through a park, presumably on its way to twist somebody's head off. It also stops to jump over a log. It doesn't even look real, it looks like computer graphics -- and I really wish it was. I guess it's true what they say though: we all have to die at the hands of killer robots some day. I was just hoping that day would be much further in the future when my body is failing me and I'm begging a robot nurse to finish me off with a pillow.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rob, n0nentity, Caroline and Fresh F, who agree this is not the vision of the future we were all hoping for. Come on, we don't even have practical flying cars yet.