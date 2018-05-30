No Thank You: Video Of Mayflies Swarming Gas Station Pumps

This is a video from a gas station in Slidell, Louisiana of a mayfly swarm (mayflies swarm in the spring during mating season and bone in mid-air just like I've always dreamed of) at a gas station. Apparently the insects were so numerous they made pumping gas impossible, or at least very uncomfortable. I feel like gas stations should have some sort of system for dealing with this. And, obviously, that system should involve automated flamethrower turrets. "At a gas station." Don't hate just because you didn't think of it first. "At a GAS station." What are you getting at?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees now is probably not the time to squeegee your windshield.