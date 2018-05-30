No Thank You: Video Of Mayflies Swarming Gas Station Pumps

May 30, 2018

mayflies-swarm-gas-station.jpg

This is a video from a gas station in Slidell, Louisiana of a mayfly swarm (mayflies swarm in the spring during mating season and bone in mid-air just like I've always dreamed of) at a gas station. Apparently the insects were so numerous they made pumping gas impossible, or at least very uncomfortable. I feel like gas stations should have some sort of system for dealing with this. And, obviously, that system should involve automated flamethrower turrets. "At a gas station." Don't hate just because you didn't think of it first. "At a GAS station." What are you getting at?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees now is probably not the time to squeegee your windshield.

  • Jenness

    Makes you just want to breathe in and out as deeply as you can with your mouth wide open.........jk......I had to wear a mask just to watch that video.

  • dougfunnay

    after seeing this i may fly instead.

  • Bling Nye
  • GeneralDisorder

    Man, am I glad I don't live where you get swarms of things every spring. Used to live kinda on the edge of swampland. We'd get some mosquitoes but they were almost never very thick.

    I remember we got swarmed by gypsy moths a while back but my home was outside of their path. We also got swarmed by "Japanese beetles" and ladybug explosions (in fact ladybugs moved into a lot of older homes and kind of set up shop breeding in the attic and insulation).

    There's some stink bugs there but for the most part you just don't see apocalyptic swarms of anything in any part of Pennsylvania that I've lived.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yes, overalls count.

  • Eric Ord

    ???

    What about shiny hotpants?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Hmm... let me seek advice from The Council and I'll get back to you on that.

  • Jenness

    Only if they look like this:

    ...never mind...I Googled and there are no non-ridiculous shiny hot pants for men and the only ones that look OK are unsuitable for reposting due to their adult nature.

  • Eric Ord

    ???

  • TheQiwiMan

    Dude be patient, they haven't even finished the Initiatory Chant of Summoning yet, keep your hotpants on!

  • Eric Ord

    Oh, now you're just fucking with me

  • TheQiwiMan

    *bedroom eyes*

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    Gotta go fast because you people are fast today

  • Eric Ord

    On the other hand, you guys are really slow today! What's going on? Get a hand in! C'mon!

