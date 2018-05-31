Nike Releasing Fanny Pack Sandals (Technically Tootsie Pack Sandals)

These are several shots of the soon-to-be-released Nike Benassi JDI Fanny Pack sandals. They'll come in green/blue, black/pink and black on black colorways and each has a little zippered pouch on top for storing small items like keys, money, and drugs. They're basically sandal versions of KangaROOS. Are you going to buy a pair? I'm going to try to split a pair with another pirate friend who only needs one. "Because you both have peglegs." You're very astute. I could really use the extra storage space, although I already keep a folded twenty behind my eyepatch in case of emergencies. "You're a fascinating creature, GW." Like if a mermaid banged a griffin?! "Not that fascinating." A centaur and a dragon? "A goblin and troll." I'll take it.

Keep going for shots of the other colors.

Thanks to my friend Arlene, who informed me they should be coupled with a pair of black over-the-calf socks for the ultimate combo in old man sexuality.