Nike Releasing Fanny Pack Sandals (Technically Tootsie Pack Sandals)

May 31, 2018

fanny-pack-sandals-1.jpg

These are several shots of the soon-to-be-released Nike Benassi JDI Fanny Pack sandals. They'll come in green/blue, black/pink and black on black colorways and each has a little zippered pouch on top for storing small items like keys, money, and drugs. They're basically sandal versions of KangaROOS. Are you going to buy a pair? I'm going to try to split a pair with another pirate friend who only needs one. "Because you both have peglegs." You're very astute. I could really use the extra storage space, although I already keep a folded twenty behind my eyepatch in case of emergencies. "You're a fascinating creature, GW." Like if a mermaid banged a griffin?! "Not that fascinating." A centaur and a dragon? "A goblin and troll." I'll take it.

Keep going for shots of the other colors.

fanny-pack-sandals-2.jpg

fanny-pack-sandals-3.jpg

fanny-pack-sandals-4.jpg

fanny-pack-sandals-5.jpg

Thanks to my friend Arlene, who informed me they should be coupled with a pair of black over-the-calf socks for the ultimate combo in old man sexuality.

The US Map Of 'How How To Spell ______' For Each State

Previous Story

What The Hell Was That?: Psychedelic Levi Commercials From The Early 1970's

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: carrying things, different strokes for different folks, feet, feet are what you stand on (plus kick ass with), holding things, nike, real products that exist, sandals, storage, sure why not, the wait is over, whatever works, zipper
Previous Post
Next Post