News Helicopter Camera Operator Starts Following Wrong Car During Chase

This is a video from the Los Angeles based KTLA news helicopter when the camera operator starts following the wrong car after the suspect's car and a similar looking vehicles drive under an overpass at the same time. They stay on it too, until the driver casually gets out of his car and enters a gas station while KTLA reports what he's wearing. I only wish the video was longer so I could see if/when they realized their mistake. Plus to find out what lotto scratchers this guy bought, and whether they were winners so I can make a more informed purchase decision on my way home from work. I'm gonna be rich! "You're gonna waste ten dollars." TRY SIXTY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Douglas FW, who agrees that is not very good tailing work and this crew would never make it as private investigators.