News Helicopter Camera Operator Starts Following Wrong Car During Chase

May 22, 2018

news-copter-follows-wrong-car.jpg

This is a video from the Los Angeles based KTLA news helicopter when the camera operator starts following the wrong car after the suspect's car and a similar looking vehicles drive under an overpass at the same time. They stay on it too, until the driver casually gets out of his car and enters a gas station while KTLA reports what he's wearing. I only wish the video was longer so I could see if/when they realized their mistake. Plus to find out what lotto scratchers this guy bought, and whether they were winners so I can make a more informed purchase decision on my way home from work. I'm gonna be rich! "You're gonna waste ten dollars." TRY SIXTY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Douglas FW, who agrees that is not very good tailing work and this crew would never make it as private investigators.

The Internet In A Nutshell: This Video

Previous Story

Parents Successfully Sue 30-Year Old Son For Not Moving Out

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    The fucking rims are a dead give away with just a modicum of observational ability... Unless there was a Pay n' Spray under there, then it all makes sense.

  • Bling Nye

    "I only with the video was longer so I could see if/when they realized their mistake."

    I too enjoy written lisps.

  • Jenness

    I know, when did they get that this guy wasn't the one? When he came out with a big gulp and they followed him back to work? LOL

  • Eric Ord

    This reminds me of the time The_Wretched blocked me and not Ollie Williams, who deserves it!

  • adsffda

    fuck you, things should only remind people of the movie never back down

  • Bling Nye

    The shadows are all wrong.

  • FearlessFarris

    That guy could not have worn a worse outfit for eluding the police.

  • Douchy McDouche

    2 minutes later he walked out dressed as a sailor.

  • Adibobea9

    It's called a disguise. Blend in as a hard-working American man…

  • TheQiwiMan

    Clever.

    Now I know what to do next time I'm the target of a high-speed chase to shake the pigs.

  • Ollie Williams

    That's some Baby Driver shit right there.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cars, local news, news, video, vroom vroom, woopsie, you're probably not very good at that which cup is the ball under game are you?, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can wait -- did you steal this car?
Previous Post
Next Post