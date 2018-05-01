Motorist Challenges Fellow Driver To Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors To Allow Him To Merge

May 1, 2018

rock-paper-scissors-in-traffic.jpg

This is a video from the Subaru of Marco Sanchez, who challenges another motorist in Houston rush hour traffic to a game of rock, paper, scissors for an opportunity for the man to merge in front of him. SPOILER IN CASE YOU COULDN'T TELL FROM THE SCREENCAP: the other guy wins, and Marco, true to his word, lets him in front. Me? I don't play games to merge into traffic, I just do it. Of course that's just one of the many benefits of-- "You don't drive a monster truck." Please, just let me have this, I'm trying to impress a girl.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to CM, who agrees there are very few arguments rock, paper, scissors can't resolve.

  • n_a_a_s

    ROCK paper scissors!!! It's never been called anything else wtf

  • Geekologie

    growing up in Alabama we always called it paper rock scissors too

  • Dao

    Sciccors

  • Eric Ord

    Someone tell The_Wretched I said this was me and him deciding if I get unblocked

  • n_a_a_s

    no, nobody cares

  • Eric Ord

    God, you're insensitive

  • tyr2180

    I predict this will be a function of the turn signal in all 2021 models...

  • TheQiwiMan

    See, THIS is why weed is so detrimental to society and should be illegal!! It turns potentially violent road rage incidents into ... giggly rock-paper-scissors games.

  • Ollie Williams

    Marco sounds high as shit.

  • Jenness

    Yeah he does but still, I'd take this over people beating the crap out of each other with bats any day.

