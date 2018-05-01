Motorist Challenges Fellow Driver To Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors To Allow Him To Merge

This is a video from the Subaru of Marco Sanchez, who challenges another motorist in Houston rush hour traffic to a game of rock, paper, scissors for an opportunity for the man to merge in front of him. SPOILER IN CASE YOU COULDN'T TELL FROM THE SCREENCAP: the other guy wins, and Marco, true to his word, lets him in front. Me? I don't play games to merge into traffic, I just do it. Of course that's just one of the many benefits of-- "You don't drive a monster truck." Please, just let me have this, I'm trying to impress a girl.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to CM, who agrees there are very few arguments rock, paper, scissors can't resolve.