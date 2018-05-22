Motorcycle Racer Jumps Another Rider's Crashed Bike, Manages Not To Spill

This is a short Instagram video of MotoGP racer Jakub Kornfeil ramp launching off another rider's crashed bike at the French Grand Prix, and somehow managing to not eat all the shit. Me? I would have gobbled those turds. Also, it happens so fast how can you be positive you didn't just launch off somebody's body? I THINK it was a bike, but it could have been a person. Whatever the case, I think we can all agree jumps make everything better and they should add more Excitebike elements to MotoGP racing.

Keep going for the video while I fall off my bicycle like I do every day.

A post shared by MotoGP (@motogp) on May 21, 2018 at 12:03am PDT

Thanks to hairless, who would have added a barrel roll to that jump because the man has flair.