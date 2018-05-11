Married To The Dark Side: A Death Star Engagement Ring

Because nothing says our love is eternal like a space-based superweapon, these are the Death Star engagement rings crafted and sold by Etsy shop AlienFormsJewelery. They're available in a variety of silver and gold finishes and range in price from $450 (sterling silver) to $1,200 (18k gold). You also have the option to have a cubic zircon (included in price) or another gemstone (extra) set in the eye of the superlaser. I asked my girlfriend if this is the engagement ring she wanted and she just gave me a dirty look, which I mistook for bedroom eyes and now I'm naked and alone, ruining the freshly washed duvet again with chocolate covered cherry tomatoes (they're all I had).

Keep going for several more shots of the different metal varieties available.

