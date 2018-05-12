Man Tries To Fight Off Anesthesia For As Long As Possible Before Surgery

May 12, 2018

This is a video of Nick accepting a challenge from his pal Andrew (who also recently underwent surgery) to see how long he can fight the anesthesia before passing out. Unfortunately, the anesthesiologist is so excited to be a part of the challenge she fails to administer the drug before his original countdown begins, so he starts again and lasts to 14 counting down from 20, with a long pause before 16, which, if he's anything like me under anesthesia, is presumably when he vacated his bowels. Although, to my credit, I also punched a doctor and had a long dream I was an airplane.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, for reminding my personal record is making it all the way down to 98 from 100.

