Man Forges Impressively Functional Knife From Ice And Polyester Fiber

This is a video of Japanese knife forging enthusiast and Youtuber Kiwami Japan creating an impressively durable chef's knife out of ice filled with polyester fiber (previously: his knives forged from plastic wrap, aluminum foil and dried, fermented fish). Who knew adding a little polyester fluff to ice made it so much stronger? Obviously, I'm going to start using polyester ice in all my cocktails. "Dammit, GW, there's fuzz in my drink." JUST CHUG IT. It's not like I washed my hands between going to the bathroom and making it for you anyways. Now -- are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Stab someone, then let the murder weapon melt into a puddle of water and polyester fiber -- the perfect crime!" Yep, that's it. That's 100% exactly what I was thinking too. Now if you'll excuse me....Hello, Batman?

Keep going for the video. Also, some worthwhile demonstrations of how much tougher polyester ice is than regular ice from 2:00 - 3:30. Don't say I never did anything for you. "You haven't." And I won't.

Thanks to Floyd, who is hands down in the running for what I'd name a son, or a newly adopted dog.