Man Calmly Sinks To Bottom Of 33-Meter Pool Seated In Lotus Position

This is a video of freediver and yogi Stig Pryds calmly sinking to the bottom of the 33-meter well at the Nemo33 (previously the world's deepest pool before the opening of the Joy 40 in 2014) in one breath, while seated in the lotus position. That sounds relaxing. And by relaxing I mean I would have easily panicked and drowned before the water was even too deep to stand up in.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jason ITM, who invited me over to his place to sit lotus style in his kiddy pool and drink some beers and wave at the cars that go by. Now that sounds like a good time.