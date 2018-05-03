Mad Skills: Golfer Chips Ball To Break Eggs In Frying Pan

May 3, 2018

golf-chip-egg-break.jpg

This is a short slow-motion video of a golfer chipping a ball in an attempt to break a couple eggs resting on the edge of a frying pan. He manages to break one egg, but the other fails to crack. Still, he looks pretty pleased with himself. But you know what they say: 'You've got to crack a few eggs to make an omelet.' See, the key words are 'a few'. Nobody wants a one-egg omelet, bro, keep practicing.

Hit the jump for the video while I whack a couple ice golf balls into my neighbor's living room while he's at work.

Thanks to Gnomey, who's more than welcome to hang out in my garden whenever you want.

  • Mark

    I'm not impressed.

  • TheQiwiMan

    ARE YOU NOT ENTERTA-..

    Guess not.

    https://uproxx.files.wordpr...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Humans are so awesome that now it appears they are struggling to find new weird ways to express their awesomeness.

  • Mark

    But it wasn't awesome. Only one egg broke. The other one cracked and spun down into the pan.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I couldn't make that shot.

    It's a scientific fact that everything I can't personally do is internationally recognized as "awesome".

