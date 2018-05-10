Long Long Man: An Innuendo Packed Japanese Gummy Candy Commercial

This is a compilation (parts 1-11, with English subtitles) of the Long Long Man series of Sakeru gummy candy commercials. I'm not going to lie, I'm only eating Sakeru gummy products from now on. And not just for dessert or snacks either, I'm talking for breakfast, lunch and dinner and after dinner and in the shower. I thought the twist-ending was great too, it's like if M Night Shyamalan directed episodic penis inspired candy commercials.

Keep going for six minutes of Long Long Man doing his thing while you Google where you can order Sakeru gummy candy in another browser window because I can see inside your mind.

Thanks to Ray M, who informed me he still prefers Fruit By The Foot. Haha, man, I can still fit a whole box of six in my mouth with room to spare for a couple Fruit Roll-Ups.