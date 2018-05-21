Little Kids Demonstrating Their Very Impressive Transformer Costumes

This is a video of three young kids demonstrating their surprisingly impressive Transformer costumes. In the mix are Optimus Prime, Starscream (one of my favorites) and Bumblebee. They take a little while to get ready to transform and roll out (skip to 0:30), but once they do, it's a treat. Now if only the person filming could have just transformed their phone from portrait to landscape mode. It's kind of crazy to think about -- they took what could have been a rock-solid video, and almost rendered it unwatchable. Did they ever stop to think about all the panning they were having to do? And like, maybe there's an easy fix for that? "Obviously not." Obviously. I'm so mad I could spit. *spits* "That's a lot of blood, GW." I think my stomach is bleeding.

Keep going for the video, complete with ridiculous zoomed sidebars because somebody was clearly determined to make an already bad video even worse.

Thanks to Alan, who'd like to think if G.I. Joe cartoons were still made today, there would be always be a don't film in portrait mode PSA at the end of every episode.