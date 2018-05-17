Jörg Sprave Builds A Glowstick Shooting Slingshot Version Of Rey's Blaster Pistol

This is a video of slingshot aficionado Jörg Sprave discussing and demonstrating the slingshot version of Rey's NN-14 blaster pistol from the new Star Wars movies he built that shoots glowsticks to replicate the look of plasma energy beams. The blaster has a three glowstick clip and would look awesome tucked into the waistband of my boxers while I make a grilled cheese. Have I ever told you I ate a glowstick in college once once? Well I didn't eat it, I was chewing on it at a party until somebody told me the stick was empty and my mouth was glowing. "What were you on?" At the time I think I was dancing on a coffee table. "That's not what I meant." I know what you meant, narc.

Keep going for the video.

