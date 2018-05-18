It Happens: Guy On Motorbike Gets Clotheslined By Closing Parking Gate

This is a short video of a motorbike rider who apparently takes too long to put his ticket away while entering a parking lot and gets clotheslined by the closing gate arm. Although, to his credit, that gate came down awfully quick. It was literally up for two seconds (is there a motion sensor? I'm not convinced the attendants didn't close it on purpose hoping this would happen). Honestly, I'm not sure I could have even gotten my car through in time, but that's just me and I would have probably been distracted making out with the hot babe riding shotgun. "Wait -- is that...a dummy?" I use her to ride in the carpool lane on my way to work. Plus if I ever get pulled over I tell the officer she's my lover and immediately engage in some heavy petting. They're usually caught so off guard they just head back to their cruiser and take off. "But why's her head on backwards?" She likes to pretend she's riding in the back of an old station wagon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to rincon, who agrees with E.T. in your basket you never have to worry about parking lot gate arms.