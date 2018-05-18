It Happens: Guy On Motorbike Gets Clotheslined By Closing Parking Gate

May 18, 2018

motorbiker-vs-parking-gate.jpg

This is a short video of a motorbike rider who apparently takes too long to put his ticket away while entering a parking lot and gets clotheslined by the closing gate arm. Although, to his credit, that gate came down awfully quick. It was literally up for two seconds (is there a motion sensor? I'm not convinced the attendants didn't close it on purpose hoping this would happen). Honestly, I'm not sure I could have even gotten my car through in time, but that's just me and I would have probably been distracted making out with the hot babe riding shotgun. "Wait -- is that...a dummy?" I use her to ride in the carpool lane on my way to work. Plus if I ever get pulled over I tell the officer she's my lover and immediately engage in some heavy petting. They're usually caught so off guard they just head back to their cruiser and take off. "But why's her head on backwards?" She likes to pretend she's riding in the back of an old station wagon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to rincon, who agrees with E.T. in your basket you never have to worry about parking lot gate arms.

Real Products That Exist: A 10kg (22-Pound) Iron Dumbbell iPhone Case

Previous Story

Orderly Chaos: Beautiful Slow Motion Magnet Collisions

Next Story
  • Ariady Putra

    gojek?

  • Jenness

    That gate arm wasn't taking any shit from anyone that day.

  • Eric Ord

    Vid is me after The_Wretched's massive block maneuver :'(

  • Irina Abramovich

    Awww.... that's mucho tears... I'll bet the people who don't have you blocked like your first postings AS MUCH OR MORE THAN they would have liked being breastfed with Tylenol 3 in the milk.

    I <3 St. Thomas -- He has a hairy chest that can only compete with a furrrrrry kitten. That means it's cute, or something, or very hairy.

    Hubree: You're the #1 best in the world at kitten hugs and being TOOOOOOOO CUTE.=) You're the light of my world -- don't ever leave me! JK! You can run away all you want. BUUUUTTTTTT, come back afterward, please.=)=)=)

  • Eric Ord

    ???

  • Irina Abramovich

    It’s on the news!

    I <3 Hubree!!=)

  • Eric Ord

    "the news"

    What's that?

  • Irina Abramovich

    It’s like a bulletin with the coolest stories across America ranging on topics from abortion to zoos with tigers, but only the coolest people have heard of it, like bell bottom jeans.

  • Eric Ord

    Can't contain the FIRST train

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are you okay?, falling down, hurting yourself, i've got the feeling that was intentional, low speed accidents, motorcycle, ouch, parking, so that's what that looks like, surprise!, that wasn't supposed to happen (or was it -- dum dum dum!), video, vroom vroom, who knew those things were so strong, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post