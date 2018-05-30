Impressive: Video Of A Spare Tire Made Out Of Duct Tape

May 30, 2018

duct-tape-spare-tire.jpg

This is a video of the guys from Youtube channel Life OD creating a surprisingly functional spare tire out of nothing but a rim and a ton of duct tape. So, the next time you've got a flat tire and a bunch of duct tape in the trunk, just bury the body in the desert and make yourself a spare with the tape. "Um, what?" It should at least get you to the next gas station.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around. Actual road test begins at 8:30. Also, I added a video of the same guys making a tire out of rubber bands in case unorthodox tires are a fetish of yours.

Thanks to Greg, who agrees whatever you do, don't ask the gas station attendant if where you buried the body was a good spot.

  • Jenness

    Duct tape really can fix anything! I wish I had known this back when I had that POS Chrysler Cordoba

  • Draco Basileus

    If you can't duct it, fuck it.

  • Gehakt_Sausje

    This brought a tear to my eye, so beautiful.

  • Geekologie

    *placeholder to let Eric Ord know I can take his firsts away whenever I want*

  • Eric Ord

    Just for this, I refuse to get my beautiful firsts after, like, this week or so.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's cold... But the duct tape tire is plenty warm enough to balance it out. Well done.

  • Bling Nye
  • Frédéric Purenne

    This brought a tear to my eye, so beautiful.

