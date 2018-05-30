Impressive: Video Of A Spare Tire Made Out Of Duct Tape

This is a video of the guys from Youtube channel Life OD creating a surprisingly functional spare tire out of nothing but a rim and a ton of duct tape. So, the next time you've got a flat tire and a bunch of duct tape in the trunk, just bury the body in the desert and make yourself a spare with the tape. "Um, what?" It should at least get you to the next gas station.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around. Actual road test begins at 8:30. Also, I added a video of the same guys making a tire out of rubber bands in case unorthodox tires are a fetish of yours.

Thanks to Greg, who agrees whatever you do, don't ask the gas station attendant if where you buried the body was a good spot.