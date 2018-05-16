IKEA Chair Modded Into Functional R/C Airplane

May 16, 2018

flying-ikea-chair.jpg

This is a video of the guys from Youtube channel FliteTest modding a cheap wooden IKEA Jokkmokk chair into a functional, flying R/C airplane (previously: a Little Tykes Cozy Coupe plane). It actually flies surprisingly well too. Me? I do not fly very well. Imagine the most annoying child you've ever experienced on a flight, then double that and add six cocktails, divide by having not eaten anything, and take that to the power of a man who's always dreamed of serenading all the passengers on a flight though the plane's loudspeaker with a song about being eaten by a giant metal bird, and you've got about half of me. *check math* A quarter of me.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 7:00 if you're just interested in the flight test.

Thanks to Wade, who informed me he once made an IKEA desk fly over a balcony after it refused to be assembled correctly. It happens.

  • Jenness

    The best part is how happy they are at the end.

  • Fartbutt

    That was a fun watch. Very ballsy drone maneuvs too

  • TheQiwiMan

    Wright Brothers would be piiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiissed if they could see this.

  • MustacheHam

    I heard of highchair, but a sky chair?

Read More: chair, dare to dream, fulfilling dreams, furniture, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day i don't care if i'm a chair i'm gonna fly away, i'm flying jack, radio controlled, rc, sitting on things, so that's what that looks like, video, whee!
