I Want Out: Fingernail Art That Looks Like Teeth

May 11, 2018

fingernail-teeth-1.jpg

Seen here being modeled by a woman who clearly favors chewing with one middle finger and definitely has a few cavities, this is the molar teeth fingernail art created by Russian salon chain Nail Sunny. They look like human teeth. They're not even for Halloween. What's the matter with people? Thankfully, I was able to find some sexy lady fingernail art also created by Nail Sunny to serve as a palate cleanser. Palate cleanser! Mouth -- teeth, there's a connection there, right? "Not a very good one." I never said anything about it being good.

Keep going for one more shot of these, a video of them doing some chomping, as well as the palate cleanser which actually didn't do that much cleansing.

fingernail-teeth-2.jpg

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on

oh-wow-nail-art.jpg

Thanks to Brianna, who agrees there's no way the end isn't right around the corner.

  • Lia Pastohrias

    Artistic, but pointless and kind of stupid.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    DAMN, that is the perfect cure to stop biting my nails. *shivers*

  • Bling Nye

    Well, this certainly blurs the handjob/blowjob line a bit. And not for the better...

  • Jenness

    This comment is pure gold

  • ruckus

    I prefer the diamond studded peen nails in the last pic

  • TheQiwiMan

    Getting these RIGHT NOW.

  • Ollie Williams

    Jesus christ.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yes, my son?

  • Geekologie

    it's definitely not what he would do

