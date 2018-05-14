I Want Off: Large Taxiing Plane Shears Tail Fin Off Another At Airport

This is a short video from the Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey of an Airbus A321 shearing the tail fin (vertical stabilizer) off an Airbus A330 while taxiing to the runway. I think I speak for everyone when I say if I was on either one of those planes I would want off immediately. Like, open an emergency door and slide down the inflatable slide immediately. I don't want to ride on a plane with a pilot who doesn't know where his plane is at 10MPH (I imagine he told authorities the other plane came out of nowhere, just like those four pre-flight cocktails), and I certainly don't want to ride on a plane with no tail fin. I DO want to ride on an airplane with a ball pit and an all-you-can-eat buffet. "Keep dreaming, GW." It's all I know.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, for reminding me how much I hate flying, not that I don't already think about it constantly.