I Think You Passed: Tesla Model X Rollover Testing

May 22, 2018

This is a short video of a Tesla Model X getting put through its paces with various speed rollover tests. It performs very well, like a Weeble. My Suzuki Samurai? It would have done at least six barrel rolls and caught fire. I can barely back out of my driveway without flipping the car. "You do live in a steep mountain cave." It's what wizards do. "That explains the subscription to Witch's Nips Magazine." I read it for the spells.

Keep going for the video while I inquire if Tesla is hiring test dummies.

Thanks to Lindon, who agrees Peppy Hare is not impressed.

  • Jenness

    The whole time I was watching this I heard a family screaming "Whooooooaaaaooooooooowwwwww ....then ahhhhhhhhhhh!" when it righted itself like a really cool amusement park ride.

  • Tigerh8r

    What they fail to mention is that the crash-test-dummy is actually a "Weeble," which clearly taints the experiment. It's sad what passes for science these days!

  • shashi

    also the falcon-wing doors can help the car right itself https://i.imgur.com/hhwhNV0...

  • Where is the center of gravity if it rolls back from being essentially on the hood? Did that cable stay slack on the right the whole time? Seems taught right when it nearly rolls.

  • Mark

    There is clearly a cable attached to the bottom of the SUV (when flat its on the back right corner) and it prevents the SUV from rolling over.

    Whats the point of this test?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I believe the CoG is roughly at the center of the floor pan.

  • LmG

    Should be noted this is possible because of the low center of gravity electric cars have due to the weight of the battery banks. Just sayin for when people start asking why their civic can't do this

  • James Mcelroy

    Yeah, why can't Ollie's civic do this?

  • Konstantin

    I have a better question. Can Ollie's Civic ollie?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yeah, why can't Ollie do my Civic??

  • Ollie Williams

    I have. You were not invited to the event. It was hot.

  • Ollie Williams

    Why can't my civic do this?

  • LmG

    didn't let the vtec kick in

  • TheQiwiMan

    Dude, GW, you still get your wizard pr0n in magazine form? Try WitchsNipSlip.com, excellent spells.

  • Geekologie

    potion recipes too?

  • TheQiwiMan

    I think so, but if potion recipes are your thing, I'd try WitchSwampMILFs.gov, they have a rotating monthly potions calendar that got Julia Child biting her lip like Kanye.

