I Think You Passed: Tesla Model X Rollover Testing
This is a short video of a Tesla Model X getting put through its paces with various speed rollover tests. It performs very well, like a Weeble. My Suzuki Samurai? It would have done at least six barrel rolls and caught fire. I can barely back out of my driveway without flipping the car. "You do live in a steep mountain cave." It's what wizards do. "That explains the subscription to Witch's Nips Magazine." I read it for the spells.
Keep going for the video while I inquire if Tesla is hiring test dummies.
Thanks to Lindon, who agrees Peppy Hare is not impressed.
