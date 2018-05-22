I Think You Passed: Tesla Model X Rollover Testing

This is a short video of a Tesla Model X getting put through its paces with various speed rollover tests. It performs very well, like a Weeble. My Suzuki Samurai? It would have done at least six barrel rolls and caught fire. I can barely back out of my driveway without flipping the car. "You do live in a steep mountain cave." It's what wizards do. "That explains the subscription to Witch's Nips Magazine." I read it for the spells.

Keep going for the video while I inquire if Tesla is hiring test dummies.

Thanks to Lindon, who agrees Peppy Hare is not impressed.