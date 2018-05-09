I Do: Wedding Bounce Castles
Note: Hey guys I'm getting through it but it ain't easy and might take a minute. Bear with me and we'll be back to clubbing goblins before you know it.
Weddings: the only fun part is the reception when you're pleasantly horrified how wasted your extended family can get. Enter wedding bounce castles: all white bounce houses designed for wedding receptions. They're available for rent in the UK for around $400, although I'm sure they'll be available everywhere else soon because they should be. Can you smell that? "Smells like vomit." Get my uncle out of there before he hurts himself.
Keep going for a handful more shots.
Thanks to Greenphant, who agrees the happy couple better have a cake fight in there to seal the deal.
