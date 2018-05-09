I Do: Wedding Bounce Castles

May 9, 2018

wedding-bounce-houses-1.jpg

Note: Hey guys I'm getting through it but it ain't easy and might take a minute. Bear with me and we'll be back to clubbing goblins before you know it.

Weddings: the only fun part is the reception when you're pleasantly horrified how wasted your extended family can get. Enter wedding bounce castles: all white bounce houses designed for wedding receptions. They're available for rent in the UK for around $400, although I'm sure they'll be available everywhere else soon because they should be. Can you smell that? "Smells like vomit." Get my uncle out of there before he hurts himself.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

wedding-bounce-houses-2.jpg

wedding-bounce-houses-3.jpg

wedding-bounce-houses-4.jpg

wedding-bounce-houses-5.jpg

Thanks to Greenphant, who agrees the happy couple better have a cake fight in there to seal the deal.

  • Mr. Roboto

    Hope you're feeling better soon, or whatever, GW!

  • Eric Ord

    We're going to have this at the wedding of me & The_Wretched

    PS You guys aren't invited except Qiwi Man, Jenness, General Disorder & anyone else who votes up my comments regularly

  • Gingerbread

    Does this count?

  • Eric Ord

    Getting there...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I did once. It didn't end well.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Aaahh I'm catching the subtle hint here. Yesterday we all professed our love for you, GW, and now it appears you're wanting to see if we're ready to take it to the next level?

    Well BLUFF CALLED, my friend!

    *gets down on one knee*

  • Ollie Williams

    That's a weird position for a blowjob.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Fartbutt

    I'll give you a bj too gw! If that's what you want, and I'm not just going around blowing everyone

  • Jenness
