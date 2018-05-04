Heathrow Airport's Tribute To Star Wars Day

May 4, 2018

heathrow-airport-star-wars-day-1.jpg

These are several shots of London's Heathrow Airport's tribute to Star Wars Day, in the form of their electronic departure signs. And, just as my luck would have it, the flight to Alderaan has been cancelled. My girlfriend lives there, you know -- I was going to surprise her. Now what am I supposed to do with these flowers? "Save them for her funeral." What are you saying?!

Keep going for a couple less zoomy shots, because they exist.

heathrow-airport-star-wars-day-2.jpg

heathrow-airport-star-wars-day-3.jpg

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who sent me a Legend Of Zelda Link coffee mug many moons ago, which I still use on the regular.

Coyote Peterson Narrates Two Dung Beetles Fighting Over A Turd

Previous Story

Donald Glover Gives A Tour Of The Millennium Falcon

Next Story
  • Munihausen

    Bombers....in space.....

    Walkers.....on a completely flat plain....

    "There's no exit to this cave!"
    "Yes, there is actually."
    "There is an exit to the cave!"

    Kill the past indeed, JJ.

  • TheQiwiMan

    There's bound to be a few foreign non-English speakers confused by this.

    #ThanksTrump

  • GeneralDisorder

    Welp! I'm board.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a long time ago in a galaxy far far away i was still waiting for my baggage, airport, celebrating things, going places, i'd go to endor, look we're hip -- we're cool, planets, star wars, star wars day, star wars everything, sure why not, to infinity and beyond!, travel
Previous Post
Next Post