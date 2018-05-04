These are several shots of London's Heathrow Airport's tribute to Star Wars Day, in the form of their electronic departure signs. And, just as my luck would have it, the flight to Alderaan has been cancelled. My girlfriend lives there, you know -- I was going to surprise her. Now what am I supposed to do with these flowers? "Save them for her funeral." What are you saying?!

Keep going for a couple less zoomy shots, because they exist.

