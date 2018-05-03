Han Solo Blaster Prop From Return Of The Jedi Expected To Fetch Up To $500,000 At Auction

One of three of the BlasTech DL-44 blaster props used by Han Solo in Return Of The Jedi is hitting the auction block June 23rd as part of the Hollywood Legends sale by Julien's Auctions. It is expected to fetch somewhere between $300,000 and $500,000. For reference, that's a lot of money. Now I'm not saying I don't have that kind of money, *donning ski mask* I'm just saying I don't have it YET.

According to the auction website: "One of three 'Han Solo' blasters made for and used in the film, the production created one practical (blank fire) version rented and two non-firing versions." This particular prop was given to the film's art director, James L. Schoppe, who kept it and other gifts from the set - such as production photographs, blueprints, script pages, maps and illustrations - safe for the past 35 years. The other non-firing DL-44 blaster was auctioned in 2013 where it was sold for $200,000. Julien's Auctions has a pre-sale estimate of $300,000 to $500,000 for this blaster.

As cool as it would be to own, I'm pretty sure you could commission a convincing replica for way cheaper. Like, $499,500 cheaper. Besides, I don't want to own one of three prop blasters, I want to own THE ONLY ONE. We must destroy the others like the One Ring -- round up Frodo and the gang. Unfortunately, since the bank robbery was a bust (couldn't find a getaway driver), I have no choice but to monetize all the cryptocurrency on my mining rig to see how much I can actually bid. "Well?" Turns out I've only been mining MP3s and steamy adult videos.

