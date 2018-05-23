Hammer Time!: Guy Attacks Car With Sledgehammer

May 23, 2018

This is some security cam footage of Thor riding the lightning (technically a Chevy pickup) to chase down and attack another driver with a modified, long-handled version of Mjölnir. He manages to break the driver's side window and put a couple dents in the door before the driver takes off, spilling his passenger (who had foolishly opened his door) into the parking lot. Thor then takes a whack at the passenger's back before the dude is able to get back in the car and speed away. So why all the Ragnarök? Steamy details!:

One witness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 he heard the attacker yell out, "You're cheating with my girlfriend."

Philadelphia police renewed their appeal for those involved or who recognize the parties involved to reach out to investigators. Police can't investigate it any further until a person involved in the incident comes forward.

The owner [of the business where the incident took place] told NBC10 they were unable to file a police report because they were only a third party to the incident. He also said no one at the business knew any of the people involved.

Ah, the old love triangle -- classic Norse mythology. But wasn't Thor married to Sif? And didn't Loki claim to have slept with her when Thor was away on unspecified business? So that must have been Loki in the other car! Now I'm no detective, but I think it's pretty clear now that I should be.

Thanks to ClosetNerd, who agrees good luck having either party come forward in a police case involving cheating and a sledgehammer attack.

  • Meh

    Hammer dude could be tried for murder. Did i say could, i meant should.

  • Jason Christopher

    I kinda feel like Thor held back a little bit. A sledgehammer to someone's back should completely wreck them. He must have changed his mind about ending that passenger, mid-swing.

  • "You're cheating with my girlfriend"

    A lot to unpack there... he's clearly talking not to his girlfriend but the person she is cheating with. Does that mean the other guy is also cheating on someone else? Otherwise he wouldn't really be cheating, right? Only the girlfriend would. Does he know this guy well enough to know he is also cheating? And even so, why is that fact more important than the fact that his own girlfriend is cheating? He's worried about this other dudes infidelity with his own girlfriend or spouse? Burying the lead a bit with the girlfriend qualifier.

  • Kaizer Chief

    I dunno... if the dude (getting hammered) knows that she’s cheating with him, then he’s just as guilty, whether he’s in another relationship or not. Not that I condone beating a dude with a sledgehammer, but if you tear someone’s life apart, you can’t be too surprised when there are consequences.

  • Oh totally agreed on everyone being to blame... I just mean he's saying "you're cheating" to the guy. He's a dirtbag for sleeping with someone elses girlfriend... but he isn't the one technically cheating. He's contributing to someones cheating.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Dude is going to get shot dead by someone who doesn't take kindly to sledge hammer assault, some day.

  • The_Wretched

    Hammer dude has control issues.

  • Jenness

    I'm actually a fan of beating the living hell out of cheating scum and think this is awesome.

  • Douchy McDouche

    So shouldn't he be beating the shit out of his girlfriend then? She's the one doing the cheating.

  • Jenness

    They both are - it takes two to tango and yeah - Like I said - I'm all for beating the hell out of cheating scum.

  • Bling Nye
  • Chino Pisces

    Wait. Stop.

