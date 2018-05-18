Guy Shows Off His $30,000 Computer Gaming Rig

May 18, 2018

30k-gaming-rig.jpg

This is a video of Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy discussing and demonstrating his $30,000 computer gaming rig, which features "a zero gravity reclining workstation game chair by Imperatorworks, a 43-inch UHD 4K monitor by LG [plus side monitors], a beefed up Xidax desktop gaming PC, and much more," including a snack and drink station. Never game hungry -- that's my motto. "I thought it was 'I give up.'" Haha, no, that's my work and life motto, this is my gaming motto.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why he didn't just buy a Dodge Challenger and go play some GTA V in real life.

Thanks to Ian, who agrees for $30,000 there are a lot of games you could play in real life instead. Including, and not just limited to, Wii Bowling.

A Video Of Two Of Gary Larson's Far Side Comics Brought To Life

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet: Doctor Strange Goes To A Waterpark

Next Story
  • adsffda

    he must work for fidelity

    (well... worked i guess)

  • Meh

    Its great that in 4 to 5 years it'll all be outdated.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I was going to say "obsolete in 3, 2, 1...." But next to your more realistic estimates it just seems too hyperbolic. :(

  • paperboy

    Dang, dork got rich from those lame unboxing videos. The only thing I unbox are frozen pizzas.

  • Joebags !

    Well there's your big ticket idea paperboy!

  • Bling Nye

    What, no shit bucket? Fuckin' n00b.

  • FearlessFarris

    I can think of worse ways to spend $30,000.

    No, wait. I can't.

  • TheQiwiMan

    - Paying dozens of homeless people to spit in your mouth
    - Laying down on a trampoline and paying your whole neighborhood to come jump on your balls
    - Donating $30K to PETA
    - Adopting $30K-worth of cats and dogs to fill your house to the rafters with animal feces

    Those are just the ones off the top of my head.

    Come on sis, you obviously need a more *magical imagination..

    -

    *deranged

  • Eric Ord

    If that was me that would be my FIRST station

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is exactly how I've been picturing you, dealing out those hawt Firsts.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Firsted so hard!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: computer gaming, computers, expensive, must be nice, playing games, spending your money, sure why not, taking your gaming seriously, that's cool i game on my laptop and a quarter of the keys are missing so there, that's too much, video games, what button do i push for a back and neck massage?
Previous Post
Next Post