Guy Shows Off His $30,000 Computer Gaming Rig

This is a video of Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy discussing and demonstrating his $30,000 computer gaming rig, which features "a zero gravity reclining workstation game chair by Imperatorworks, a 43-inch UHD 4K monitor by LG [plus side monitors], a beefed up Xidax desktop gaming PC, and much more," including a snack and drink station. Never game hungry -- that's my motto. "I thought it was 'I give up.'" Haha, no, that's my work and life motto, this is my gaming motto.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why he didn't just buy a Dodge Challenger and go play some GTA V in real life.

Thanks to Ian, who agrees for $30,000 there are a lot of games you could play in real life instead. Including, and not just limited to, Wii Bowling.