Guy Creates A 5,400 Ball Ball-Pit Hallway For His Dog

May 16, 2018

Note: The video should autostart at the part with the dog playing in the pit, which is the only part that matters. Skip to 0:57 if it doesn't.

This is a video of the ball-pit that Charlie White (aka video game reviewer Cr1TiKaL) made for his pet husky using 5,400 balls he bought from Toys-R-Us during their going-out-of-business sale. I thought about doing something similar for my dog but she's afraid of balls, presumably because after she got hit by a car (she was a street dog), she hid in the dugout of a baseball field until rescuers found her, so they stir up bad memories. "I doubt that's why." Dogs are weird. Can you even imagine a ten pound dog getting hit by a car? She somehow managed to limp away with only a broken hip. She's lucky to be alive. She's also lucky I fell in love with her and she lives with me now. What -- now don't you give me that look!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who will sadly never know the joy of jumping in a ball-pit without instantly ruining all the fun.

Classic: The Ol' Car Driven Through The Principal's Office Senior Prank

Previous Story

Front-Runner In Track Race Gets Taken Out By Safety Pole Vault Bar

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, balls everywhere, dog, dogs will dog, going out of business sales, having a great time, having the time of your life, look all the pretty colors, now pretend it's all snow, pets, so many balls, sure why not balls, toys-r-us, video, whee!, where a dog can be a dog
Previous Post
Next Post