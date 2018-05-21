Grandma Keeps Her Cool During Explosion

May 21, 2018

grandma-vs-explosion.jpg

This is a very short video of somebody's grandma, who appears to keep her cool despite a giant water main (gas line? mole people construction?) explosion covering her in debris. Of course there are those who would argue that she's didn't remain calm at all, that she was actually running for her life, which I half believe. I did notice she lost that sort of waddle of hers after the explosion. No, upon closer examination (I'm wearing a monocle now), this is clearly a video of a grandma operating at speed 11. I'd say somebody has earned themselves a nice cup of tea and nap when they get home. Fingers crossed whichever grandchild she decides to call actually picks up to hear about her harrowing experience. "You almost lost me today, you know," I imagine her casually dropping between sips of Earl Grey.

Keep going for the video while I speculate that this probably isn't her first explosive rodeo.

Thanks to Damien, who would have fought that explosion and won.

Thanks, Internet: Doctor Strange Goes To A Waterpark

Previous Story

Bandai Releasing Line Of Weaponized Cat Action Figures

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: explosion, grandma, holy smokes, kaboom, minding your own business, no thank you, old people, running for your life, stay calm, stop drop and roll, that other person further down the path doesn't care at all, video, who can i sue i wanna sue somebody, why do i feel like this woman is used to this?, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post