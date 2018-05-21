Grandma Keeps Her Cool During Explosion

This is a very short video of somebody's grandma, who appears to keep her cool despite a giant water main (gas line? mole people construction?) explosion covering her in debris. Of course there are those who would argue that she's didn't remain calm at all, that she was actually running for her life, which I half believe. I did notice she lost that sort of waddle of hers after the explosion. No, upon closer examination (I'm wearing a monocle now), this is clearly a video of a grandma operating at speed 11. I'd say somebody has earned themselves a nice cup of tea and nap when they get home. Fingers crossed whichever grandchild she decides to call actually picks up to hear about her harrowing experience. "You almost lost me today, you know," I imagine her casually dropping between sips of Earl Grey.

Keep going for the video while I speculate that this probably isn't her first explosive rodeo.

