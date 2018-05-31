Goodbye, Anxiety: Ten Hour Looping Video Of Relaxing, Under The Sea Oceanscapes

May 31, 2018

ten-hours-under-the-sea.jpg

This is a ten hour looping video (the actual footage appears to be about 20 minutes) of relaxing open-sea oceanscapes, complete with soothing audio. The video is a collaboration between BBC Earth and OceanX Media, and is perfect for a person with anxiety who finds the sights and sounds of ocean life relaxing. Unfortunately, I find ocean life absolutely terrifying and now I'm having a panic attack in a bathroom stall at work. Bring chocolate and toilet paper.

Keep going for the video, which I tried playing for my dog on my flatscreen but she demanded sea lion videos only.

Thanks to my friend katie, who failed to ask me to the Enchantment Under The Sea dance, even though I know she has a time machine and wanted to.

Good Effort: Guys Try To Lift Boat Engine With Engine Hoist In Back Of Truck

Previous Story

Barbie Jeep Downhill Racing, 2018 Spring Break Edition

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    AAaaaahhhh.... nothing like sharks and jellyfish to relax a guy.

  • Seriously... fuck this forever.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Lovingly.

    Tenderly.

    The way it asks to be fucked.

    I agree.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST, possibly for the last day

    PS Under the sea is where you flail around and CAN'T BREATHE

    PPS Apparently that was the joke. A magician never reveals his tricks, so maybe I shouldn't say I skip the articles to get FIRSTS.

  • Jonathan Tippett
  • Eric Ord

    ???

    I thought it stopped at the guy who lost his bulge

  • Jonathan Tippett

    I was mostly giving you the first panel.

  • Bling Nye
  • Bling Nye

    Nah, use scuba gear. It's pretty amazing, neutral buoyancy is like flying or being in space.

  • Bling Nye

    First thing that popped into my head: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, anxiety, breathe deep, calming, fish, inhale -- exhale, looping, panic attacks, relaxing, screensavers, sealife, sharks, sure why not, ten hours, that's a long time, under the the sea, video, watching things, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post