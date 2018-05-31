Goodbye, Anxiety: Ten Hour Looping Video Of Relaxing, Under The Sea Oceanscapes

This is a ten hour looping video (the actual footage appears to be about 20 minutes) of relaxing open-sea oceanscapes, complete with soothing audio. The video is a collaboration between BBC Earth and OceanX Media, and is perfect for a person with anxiety who finds the sights and sounds of ocean life relaxing. Unfortunately, I find ocean life absolutely terrifying and now I'm having a panic attack in a bathroom stall at work. Bring chocolate and toilet paper.

Keep going for the video, which I tried playing for my dog on my flatscreen but she demanded sea lion videos only.

Thanks to my friend katie, who failed to ask me to the Enchantment Under The Sea dance, even though I know she has a time machine and wanted to.