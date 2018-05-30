Good Effort: Guys Try To Lift Boat Engine With Engine Hoist In Back Of Truck

"Hit the gas Doug."

This is a short video of some intrepid do-it-yourselfers trying to lift a boat engine out of the vessel with an engine hoist in the back of a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. For some reason the woman filming tells the guy in the truck (Doug) to hit the gas, which he does, speeding away before the engine swings into the hoist and drops to the ground like a five hundred pound turd out the ass of a Transformer. 1) Doug was clearly way too liberal with that gas pedal, but 2) Why did that lady tell him to go in the first place? The guys clearly weren't ready. "Presumably so she could tell them all 'I told you so' when they failed." That's evil. "Plus cancel all their upcoming fishing trips." *takes off and throws 'I'd Rather Be fishin'' baseball cap in anger* There oughta be a law!

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks again to hairless, who gave all the guys 4 out of 5 stars, would drink beer with.