Good Effort: Guys Try To Lift Boat Engine With Engine Hoist In Back Of Truck

May 30, 2018

boat-engine-fail.jpg

"Hit the gas Doug."

This is a short video of some intrepid do-it-yourselfers trying to lift a boat engine out of the vessel with an engine hoist in the back of a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. For some reason the woman filming tells the guy in the truck (Doug) to hit the gas, which he does, speeding away before the engine swings into the hoist and drops to the ground like a five hundred pound turd out the ass of a Transformer. 1) Doug was clearly way too liberal with that gas pedal, but 2) Why did that lady tell him to go in the first place? The guys clearly weren't ready. "Presumably so she could tell them all 'I told you so' when they failed." That's evil. "Plus cancel all their upcoming fishing trips." *takes off and throws 'I'd Rather Be fishin'' baseball cap in anger* There oughta be a law!

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks again to hairless, who gave all the guys 4 out of 5 stars, would drink beer with.

  • Redeemer

    Why did they feel this needed to be filmed? Why do people feel the need everything needs to be filmed? Ugh.

  • Munihausen

    They like two kinds of music: country, and western!

  • steve holt

    three reasons to execute the woman filming:
    vertical video
    ruining the mission with the "hit the gas" bullshit
    that laugh

  • Jenness

    They were still incredibly chill about it failing. Think they probably knew it was going to be real dicey.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Their brains took a while to process what they were seeing.

  • Jenness

    Kind of like me every time I wake up in the morning and look in the mirror and think "Who the hell is that?"

  • TheQiwiMan

    Then you quickly follow it with "One sexy-ass MILF!", right?

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Zero Thoughts Given

  • Bling Nye

    Doug was a race car driver. He drove so goddamn fast. He never did win no checkered flags, but he never did come in last.

  • sizzlepants

    Dog will hunt!

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST, just out of spite

  • brijazz012

    steve holt!

  • Eric Ord

    Wat

