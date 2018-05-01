Giant Inflatable Duck Wearing Sunglasses Breaks Free From Tethers, Rolls Down Street In Iowa

This is a Twitter video of Quacky, a giant inflatable duck wearing cool guy shades (a mascot for the 11th Annual Duck Derby fundraiser hosted by the Youth Emergency Shelter and Services of Iowa), rolling to freedom down a street in Des Moines, Iowa. And just what did you expect? You can't tether a duck that cool -- that duck was BORN TO RUN. "Roll." That duck was born to roll. I bet it went straight to the Harley Davidson dealership and bought itself a bitchin' hog and rode off into the sunset. "It was immediately caught and returned." Well that's terrible news.

Keep going for the video.

So, watch out on Southeast 6th Street in Des Moines! pic.twitter.com/Q1AFmrM7vS — Marc R. Wallace (@marcwallaceia) April 27, 2018

Thanks to Greg C, who agrees somebody should have aided and abetted that duck on its way to freedom.