Giant Inflatable Duck Wearing Sunglasses Breaks Free From Tethers, Rolls Down Street In Iowa

May 1, 2018

inflatable-cool-duck-escape.jpg

This is a Twitter video of Quacky, a giant inflatable duck wearing cool guy shades (a mascot for the 11th Annual Duck Derby fundraiser hosted by the Youth Emergency Shelter and Services of Iowa), rolling to freedom down a street in Des Moines, Iowa. And just what did you expect? You can't tether a duck that cool -- that duck was BORN TO RUN. "Roll." That duck was born to roll. I bet it went straight to the Harley Davidson dealership and bought itself a bitchin' hog and rode off into the sunset. "It was immediately caught and returned." Well that's terrible news.

